Facebook turns part of headquarters into vaccination site for under-served communities1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
The social media giant also plans to offer transportation for residents seeking shots to get to and from Facebook’s campus
Facebook Inc. said Friday it will convert part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a vaccination clinic for under-served communities.
The Ravenswood Family Health Center, based the low-income East Palo Alto area, will administer the Covid-19 vaccines. The social media giant also plans to offer transportation for residents seeking shots to get to and from Facebook’s campus. Facebook employees will not be eligible for the vaccination program, according to a company spokesperson.
“As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress," Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a post. “At Facebook, we’re focused on doing our part to help people get vaccinated, especially those in under-served communities."
In January, Amazon.com Inc. also announced it would open up its Seattle, Washington, campus to host pop-up clinics to administer vaccines.
