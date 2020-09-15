Facebook unveils info hub to combat climate misinformation

The company has been adding links to the Covid-19 and voting information centers on some user posts on the subjects, but hasn’t decided when and how it will link to the new climate change information center, said Nick Clegg, head of global affairs. The information will come from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and its partner agencies, such as the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with the goal of helping clear up confusion among Facebook users about the issue.