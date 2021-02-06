OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 03:58 PM IST Reuters

We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar, said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries

Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.

Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media services."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout