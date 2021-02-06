Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media
Photo: AFP

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Reuters

We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar, said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries

Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.

Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.

Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media services."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.