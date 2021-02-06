Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar, said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries

Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.

"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media services."

