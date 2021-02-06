Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar, said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries
Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media services."
