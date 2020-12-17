Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Facebook wades into ‘Fortnite’ maker’s dispute with Apple
Facebook said it isn’t joining the lawsuit but helping with discovery as the case heads to trial next year

Facebook wades into ‘Fortnite’ maker’s dispute with Apple

3 min read . 03:27 PM IST Sarah E. Needleman , Jeff Horwitz , The Wall Street Journal

Social-networking company also dials up criticism of Apple’s plan to allow iPhone users to restrict access to personal data

Facebook Inc. said it would assist the company behind the popular videogame “Fortnite" in its high-profile legal battle with Apple Inc., as the social-media giant ramps up its own counterattack against what it says are the iPhone maker’s self-serving measures cloaked in the interest of privacy.

Facebook has been feuding with Apple for months on issues ranging from prices for paid apps to privacy-rule changes.

