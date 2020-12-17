Facebook wades into ‘Fortnite’ maker’s dispute with Apple

Facebook wades into ‘Fortnite’ maker’s dispute with Apple3 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Social-networking company also dials up criticism of Apple’s plan to allow iPhone users to restrict access to personal data
Facebook Inc. said it would assist the company behind the popular videogame “Fortnite" in its high-profile legal battle with Apple Inc., as the social-media giant ramps up its own counterattack against what it says are the iPhone maker’s self-serving measures cloaked in the interest of privacy.
Facebook has been feuding with Apple for months on issues ranging from prices for paid apps to privacy-rule changes.
