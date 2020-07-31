Facebook wants to use Jio deal to expand WhatsApp Business, take it global

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that its partnership with Jio Platforms will help the social networking giant bring “millions of small businesses" on WhatsApp. “A big part of the partnership that we have with Jio will be to wire up and get thousands of small businesses across India on-boarded onto WhatsApp, to do commerce there," Zuckerberg told analysts on the company’s June quarter earnings call.

“Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we’re planning on expanding it to more folds in India and to other countries as well," Zuckerberg added.

"Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we're planning on expanding it to more folds in India and to other countries as well," Zuckerberg added.

He said that the Jio deal is “very connected" to messaging commerce. “A lot of people use WhatsApp, especially in India, there’s a huge opportunity to enable small businesses and individuals in India to buy and sell things through WhatsApp."

India is the biggest market for WhatsApp, with 400 million users, according to recent reports.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced that it now has 15 million users on WhatsApp Business, a tool for enterprises to manage their presence on the messaging app. The company is also close to bringing WhatsApp Pay to the country, its unified payments interface (UPI) based payments service.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had recently confirmed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that WhatsApp Pay now meets all the localisation norms for a payments platform in the country.

Topics Facebook