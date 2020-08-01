NEW DELHI: Facebook today announced an official section for music videos for its Watch platform in India. The new section will be dedicated to music videos and gives Facebook a better shot at taking on Google-owned YouTube in the video streaming space. The company already had licensing deals with music companies, and is taking advantage of the same.

"Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers," said Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India. "We will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook."

The feature is available in India, Thailand and the United States (US) and videos will be available from companies like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films. It also includes music videos from global artists like Elton John, Jonas Brothers, Josh Groban, Keith Urban and more. The company has tie ups with Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, BMG and more in the US, which will expand its library of songs and videos.

The platform will include thematic playlists, just like music streaming applications, and locations for top artists and more. The music videos will also show up in people’s news feed. Users will be able to follow artists directly from the music videos page, instead of having to go to their dedicated music pages. The videos can be shared on Facebook Groups and Messenger as well.

The move is part of Facebook’s efforts to grow the Watch platform in the country. The licenses also help the company build its TikTok-like product Resso, which functions inside Instagram.

