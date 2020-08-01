Facebook Watch now has music videos in India

The feature is available in India, Thailand and the United States (US) and videos will be available from companies like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films. It also includes music videos from global artists like Elton John, Jonas Brothers, Josh Groban, Keith Urban and more. The company has tie ups with Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, BMG and more in the US, which will expand its library of songs and videos.