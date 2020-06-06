Facebook will review content policies in the wake of protests: Zuckerberg

Facebook has faced backlash during the Black Lives Matter protests going on in the US now. The company’s CEO especially has been criticized for not taking down posts by Trump, which many say can incite violence and mislead people. Zuckerberg though has refused to be the “arbiter of truth" and let such posts stay up, even when rival platform Twitter has put warning labels on them and Snapchat decided to stop promoting the President’s account on its Discover feed.