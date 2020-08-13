Facebook will start warning users when they share content around covid-19

NEW DELHI: If you’re sharing content around covid-19 on Facebook, you may be prompted with a notification warning you about it. In an extension to its initiatives to stem the flow of misinformation around the pandemic, the social media giant will push notifications for all such posts, except those from recognised health authorities and government agencies.

NEW DELHI: If you’re sharing content around covid-19 on Facebook, you may be prompted with a notification warning you about it. In an extension to its initiatives to stem the flow of misinformation around the pandemic, the social media giant will push notifications for all such posts, except those from recognised health authorities and government agencies.

The notification directs users to Facebook’s covid-19 misinformation centre, which contains credible information from recognised authorities. It will also tell them when the article was first shared and where it originates from.

The notification directs users to Facebook’s covid-19 misinformation centre, which contains credible information from recognised authorities. It will also tell them when the article was first shared and where it originates from. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The company has been battling covid-19 misinformation on its platform since early this year. In its community and standards enforcement report, released a few days ago, Facebook said it has labeled 98 million pieces of content on the platform between April and June.

The company labels content that may be considered misinformation or goes against credible information. This is done by fact-checking organisations who partner with Facebook to flag misinformation on the platform. Facebook also said it has taken down 7 million pieces of content during this period.

The company has invited external auditors to audit the metric used for its community standards and enforcement reports.

The company had started the initiative to push notifications back in June. At that time, the notification would alert people if the content shared was over 90 days old. The notification appears if you click the share button on a post on Facebook.

The company had then said it will be testing “other users" of the notification screens over the next few months. Facebook has been relying on its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to moderate content during the pandemic but said it has been able to bring most of its human moderators back online over the past few months.

Topics Facebook