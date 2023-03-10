Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Facebook-owner Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

Facebook-owner Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium.

  • 'We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,' a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it was exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said that Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

