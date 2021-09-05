Facebook’s AI put ‘primates’ label on videos depicting black men

Racial biases is also one of the chief arguments against AI used in facial recognition algorithms used by various police forces, government agencies and more. In December 2019, a study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) found that such algorithms had “higher rates of false positives" for Asian and African American individuals in one-to-one matching, as compared to Caucasians. The NIST study found that the differentials could range in factors of 10 to 100 times from one algorithm to the next.

