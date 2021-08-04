NEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook, on Wednesday, banned accounts related to a group of researchers working with the New York University project analyzing political ads on its platform. The project, called the NYU Ad Observatory, was launched in September last year and had over 6500 volunteers who used a browser extension designed to collect data about political ads.

“NYU’s Ad Observatory project studied political ads using unauthorized means to access and collect data from Facebook, in violation of our Terms of Service. We took these actions to stop unauthorized scraping and protect people’s privacy in line with our privacy program under the FTC Order," Michael Clarke, product management director at Facebook, said in a blog post. Facebook had also sought to block this project in October last year.

The NYU Ad Observatory is part of the Center for Cybersecurity at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering. “We use traditional cybersecurity methods to evaluate vulnerabilities of online platforms that are used to misinformation. Our focus is on systems, revealing the ways that online sites leave themselves open to misinformation attacks. We then develop mitigation strategies to improve online security, working with advocates, policymakers, and platforms," the group claims on its website.

According to Clarke’s post, the browser extension that the researchers designed was programmed to evade its detection systems and collect data like usernames, ads, links to user profiles and information Facebook provides through the ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ button on its platform. “The extension also collected data about Facebook users who did not install it or consent to the collection. The researchers had previously archived this information in a now offline, publicly-available database," Clarke wrote.

The researchers though refute Facebook’s claims. “Over the last several years, we’ve used this access to uncover systemic flaws in the Facebook Ad Library, identify misinformation in political ads including many sowing distrust in our election system, and to study Facebook’s apparent amplification of partisan misinformation," Laura Edelson, a PHD candidate at the NYU Tandon School and one of the researchers on the project, wrote on Twitter.

“By suspending our accounts, Facebook has effectively ended all this work. Facebook has also effectively cut off access to more than two dozen other researchers and journalists who get access to Facebook data through our project," she added.

Edelson’s statements on Twitter have been retweeted over 1500 times. To its credit, the work done by the Cybersecurity for Democracy project has been cited by publications like The Washington Post, Wired, Politico and many more since its launch. Facebook withdrew the researchers’ access to both its platform and tools like Crowdtangle, which offer insights into how ads work on Facebook.

“We offer researchers a number of privacy-protective methods to collect and analyze data. We welcome research that holds us accountable and doesn’t compromise the security of our platform or the privacy of the people who use it," Clarke claimed in the post.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.