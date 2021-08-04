Facebook’s ban on NYU researchers sparks controversy

According to Clarke’s post, the browser extension that the researchers designed was programmed to evade its detection systems and collect data like usernames, ads, links to user profiles and information Facebook provides through the ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ button on its platform. “The extension also collected data about Facebook users who did not install it or consent to the collection. The researchers had previously archived this information in a now offline, publicly-available database," Clarke wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}