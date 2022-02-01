Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Facebook's Diem cryptocurrency has $182-million sale after pushback

Facebook's Diem cryptocurrency has $182-million sale after pushback

1 min read . 05:44 AM IST AFP

Listen to this article
The Diem Association, which pilots the digital currency project launched by Facebook in 2019, announced Monday the winding down and $182-million sale of its intellectual property to the Silvergate investment firm.

Facebook's announcement of plans to design a cryptocurrency and payment system raised immediate red flags for global finance officials, who expressed a barrage of criticism about the security and reliability of a private network.

Diem Networks' US CEO Stuart Levey said in a statement that the initiative made progress, but "it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead."

Silvergate is a bank chartered in the state of California that is a go-to for crypto projects, and it put the sale price at $182 million.

Pressed by regulators' concerns about a currency managed by a private company, the project was previously entrusted to an independent entity based in Geneva.

After the defection of several major partners such as PayPal, Visa and Mastercard, the organization scaled back its ambitions, before renaming itself Diem at the end of 2020.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

