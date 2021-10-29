Facebook’s name change to Meta reflects common corporate tactic

Philip Morris’s 2003 rebranding as Altria was equally panned by critics and branding consultants. At the time, the company said the name change would better reflect the diversity of its portfolio, beyond the company’s association with tobacco and its cigarette brand, Marlboro. To spread the word, it announced an eight-week ad campaign that spanned the web, TV, print and even direct mail. Critics said the move was designed to play down the company’s association with tobacco.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}