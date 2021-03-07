Facebook's new campaign highlights power of online videos

Reiterating the power of videos on online platforms, Facebook has launched a new phase of its consumer marketing campaign in India, "More Together", which celebrates the power of connections and communities one makes through its platform.

The video campaign, shot in Ladakh, features the story of a football coach who manages not only to motivate young players to join her practice but also manages to get selectors to pick her players for a national level tournament thanks to her consistent video uploads of football practice on Facebook. She eventually also lands a job in a national academy.

Avinash Pant, director-marketing, Facebook India, said, every day we see different ways in which people across the country come together on our platform to create meaningful connections, fuel discovery, and help and support one another.

"This ability to connect and share with the world can lead to endless possibilities, and we feel humbled by the stories where our family of apps have provided this value to the people. Our consumer marketing journey over the past year has been focused on showcasing these diverse stories with the underlying belief that people can do more together than alone, and we continue to rally behind it," he added.

The 360-degree campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney and will go live in multiple languages across TV, digital, print, radio and outdoor.

Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu said, “People want to be more, experience more, inspire more, help more, relax more, shine more—it’s in our DNA, this need to do more for ourselves and indeed for the world we live in. Facebook is a means to that end—a place where people come together resulting in delightful, sometimes entirely unexpected outcomes. This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of people like you and me, who shared something with the world and got so much more back in return."

As part of the campaign, Facebook will leverage the power of its platform extensively to bring these inspirational stories to life and has partnered with digital agency Dentsu Webchutney to craft the creative strategy and communication across digital and social media, including a digital campaign #FBPePoocho highlighting how people can get support and solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook.

