Facebook's new campaign highlights power of online videos

Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu said, “People want to be more, experience more, inspire more, help more, relax more, shine more—it’s in our DNA, this need to do more for ourselves and indeed for the world we live in. Facebook is a means to that end—a place where people come together resulting in delightful, sometimes entirely unexpected outcomes. This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of people like you and me, who shared something with the world and got so much more back in return."