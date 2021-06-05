Facebook’s Oversight Board to assess new moderation policies for politicians

The social media giant banned Trump from the platform earlier this year, following attacks on the US Capitol. Trump was accused by many of inciting the violence using his social media accounts. Twitter, too, has banned Trump indefinitely. “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year," Facebook said in a blog post yesterday.