NEW DELHI : Factory-gate dispatches of passenger vehicles climbed 13% in April from the same month last year at 331,747 units, even as actual vehicle registrations, which show the number of customers who have bought new vehicles in a given period, grew at a modest 3.5%, indicating a softening of demand at the start of the new financial year.

Inventories at dealerships are approaching normal levels as industry stock levels increased from 204,000 units at the beginning of April to 251,000 vehicles currently, reflecting the divergence in wholesales and retail sales at 286,000 vehicles.

Vehicle price hikes prompted by a change in regulatory norms from April, which propelled advance purchases in March, had an adverse impact on retail sales during the month.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

According to Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, the flow of enquiries for new products grew 7% in April, but actual bookings or conversions to sales were lower than normal.

“Retail is being a little slower this month for many reasons, including some pre-buying because of the BS-VI phase-II norms, and also because there were some people who had made bookings in March but took deliveries only in April," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki said.

“There is a sort of a mixed signal on demand because the two main factors which we track for demand are inquiries and bookings, while inquiries are up, bookings are a little down and I think one factor, of course, is that we have new models in our portfolio. So maybe the effect would have been more negative if we don’t consider the effect of these two new models," he added.

Sales of Maruti’s mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18% from a year earlier to 14,110 units in April. However, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27% to 74,935 units.

Maruti said its utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8% to 36,754 units in April.

“The wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles continued to remain at healthy levels in April 2023, aided by robust order books across OEMs and steady demand, even as there continue to be concerns regarding moderation in demand on account of the rise in the cost of ownership. In April 2023, domestic wholesale volumes are estimated to have been ~3.4 lakh units, representing a marginal growth on a sequential basis. Even as the production levels of OEMs remained at healthy levels, they continue to be impacted to an extent by a shortage of electronic components," Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president and sector head—corporate ratings, Icra Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, sales of electric two wheelers fell due to the issue of Fame-II subsidy.

Registrations of electric high-speed two-wheelers declined by 23% in April compared to March, as irregularities in OEMs Fame-II subsidy claims and the ministry of heavy industry’s investigations led to blocked working capital and significant slowdown in production and retail.

Sales in April were 66,410 units, while the overall two-wheeler market shrank 15% during the same period.

EV penetration in the total two-wheeler market reduced to 5.4% in April from 5.9% in March. Ola Electric sold the largest number of electric scooters in April at nearly 22,000 units, achieving a nearly 34% share of the market, followed by TVS Motor Co. at 13%, Ampere at 12.5%, Ather Energy at 11.7%, and Bajaj Auto at 6%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Alisha Sachdev Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV. Read more from this author