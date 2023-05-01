Cars stream out of factories, but not all find takers in April3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:25 PM IST
At Maruti, enquiries for new products grew 7% in April, but bookings were below normal
NEW DELHI : Factory-gate dispatches of passenger vehicles climbed 13% in April from the same month last year at 331,747 units, even as actual vehicle registrations, which show the number of customers who have bought new vehicles in a given period, grew at a modest 3.5%, indicating a softening of demand at the start of the new financial year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×