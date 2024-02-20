‘Factually incorrect’: Zee Ent denies reports on reviving Sony-Zee merger talks
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Zee Entertainment has stated that the company is not involved in any negotiations on the Sony merger deal and that reports suggesting a revival of talks are ‘factually incorrect’.
Zee Entertainment on Tuesday, February 20, issued a clarification, denying reports of restarting discussions with the Sony group to revive their $10 billion merger deal that was scrapped on January 22. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Zee Entertainment stated that the company is not involved in any negotiations on the Sony merger deal and that reports suggesting a revival of talks are ‘factually incorrect’.