‘FAFO time’: Elon Musk responds to posts claiming action against alleged financial backers behind Tesla attacks in US

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and close aide of United States President Donald Trump, on April 8 claimed that alleged “financers” of the attacks against Tesla, “will go to prison”. In another post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he also called it “FAFO time”.

Advertisement

‘Will Go To Prison’ Claims Elon Musk About Alleged Financers “Those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison,” he wrote in response to a post on X, that speculated that US Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating the attacks on Tesla showrooms and vehicles across the US.

The post Elon Musk responded to used a screenshot of another post online which alleged: “WOW! Reports say Pam Bondi may be launching an investigation into George and Alex Soros for allegedly financing attacks on Tesla property. (sic)”

Notably, the US far-right has for long launched anti-Semetic accusations against George Soros. An Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist, and activist, George Soros is an influential supporter of liberal social causes. The Jewish billionaire's Open Society Foundation provides grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency and freedom of speech.

Advertisement

‘FAFO Time’ Says Elon Musk Amid Protests Against Tesla Meanwhile, another X user cited sources in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US House GOP (Republican) Subcommittee on DOGE, to claim that the attacks on Tesla dealerships across the country are “coordinated, armed, and funded”.

Advertisement

“WHO’S PAYING TO BURN TESLAS? DOJ & CONGRESS PROBING THE MONEY TRAIL. The Molotov attacks on Tesla dealerships weren’t just mindless rage—they were coordinated, armed, and funded,” X user Mario Nawfal wrote.

“Now, the Department of Justice is digging deeper. Investigators are pursuing not just the arsonists, but also the shadowy networks that may have financed the crimes. The House DOGE Subcommittee has formally called on the DOJ and FBI to expose any NGOs, activist fronts, or political donors fueling anti-Tesla violence. This is no longer about protests. It’s about domestic terrorism—and who’s bankrolling it,” Nawfal added.

He claimed that AG Bondi has warned that “financiers will not escape justice”, adding: “The anti-Elon mob is being unmasked. And the funders are next.”

Advertisement