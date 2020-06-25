Fair & Lovely skin-lightening cream to be renamed

In Asia, where lighter skin can be associated with wealth and status, cosmetics companies -- including L’Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Procter & Gamble Co. -- have long devoted a big part of their business to marketing creams and lotions that promise to lighten skin tones. Some refer to their products as skin brighteners instead, and promote the idea they can help hide freckles and cover dark blemishes.