Fairfax India to exit Fairchem Organics
The company, incorporated in 2019, manufactures aroma chemicals, nutraceuticals and oleochemicals, among others
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : Billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax India Holdings Corp. is looking to sell its majority stake in speciality chemicals manufacturer Fairchem Organics Ltd, three people aware of the development said.