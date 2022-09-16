Fairfax India to sell Fairchem Organics stake

In November 2015, Fairfax acquired a 45% stake in erstwhile listed Adi Finechem Ltd for $20 million. In July 2016, it agreed to buy a 51% stake in Privi Organics Ltd for about $55 million. As part of that deal, Privi Organics merged some of its businesses with Adi Finechem, and subsequently, Adi Finechem was renamed Fairchem Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

