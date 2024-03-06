Fairfax India to invest up to $200 million in liquidity support to IIFL Finance
IIFL Finance said its shareholder Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has committed to providing liquidity support to the company amidst the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embargo on the company’s gold loan disbursements, effective March 5, 2024.
