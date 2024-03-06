Fairfax India to invest up to $200 million in liquidity support to IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance said its shareholder Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has committed to providing liquidity support to the company amidst the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embargo on the company’s gold loan disbursements, effective March 5, 2024.

(To be updated)

IIFL FINANCE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!