Fairfax to bring IIFL Capital, Digit under IDBI Bank after ₹52,878 crore acquisition, build financial services group

Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to consolidate some of its existing Indian financial services investments under IDBI Bank, creating a diversified financial services group, the Canadian investment firm said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The move came after the Indian government approved the sale of a 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax in a transaction valued at ₹52,878 crore ($5.56 billion) on Tuesday. The deal is among India's largest cross-border banking transactions.

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Under the proposed arrangement, Fairfax plans to transfer its 30.2% holding in IIFL Capital Services and its 49% stake in Digit to IDBI Bank, thus, positioning the lender as the holding company for all three businesses. The group would span banking, insurance, investment banking and wealth management.

How the restructuring will pan out

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Fairfax’s deal to acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank? ⌵ The government approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to a Fairfax subsidiary for ₹52,878.08 crore. The government and LIC are expected to retain a combined 34% stake after the sale. 2 Which Fairfax businesses could be brought under IDBI Bank? ⌵ Fairfax plans to transfer its 30.2% holding in IIFL Capital Services and its 49% stake in Digit to IDBI Bank. The lender would become the holding company for the banking, insurance, investment banking and wealth management businesses. 3 Why is Fairfax planning to consolidate IIFL Capital and Digit under IDBI Bank? ⌵ The proposed restructuring would create a diversified financial services group under IDBI Bank, spanning banking, insurance, investment banking and wealth management. 4 What approvals are needed for Fairfax’s IDBI Bank restructuring? ⌵ The restructuring is subject to approvals from banking and insurance regulators. Fairfax is also seeking to raise its stake in IIFL Capital Services to 51% through an open offer. 5 Will the IDBI Bank stake sale change existing fixed deposit terms? ⌵ The related article says existing fixed deposits remain contracts with the bank, with their agreed interest rate, tenure and maturity value unchanged. Customers are advised to watch for official updates and check rates before an FD renews.

The restructuring is subject to approvals from banking and insurance regulators. Fairfax is also seeking to increase its stake in IIFL Capital Services to 51% through an open offer, the company said.

Digit, founded by Kamesh Goyal, operates Go Digit General Insurance and Go Digit Life Insurance. IIFL Capital Services, founded by Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, has businesses in investment banking and wealth management.

The proposed group will be headed by IDBI Bank's current chief executive, Rakesh Sharma. CV Rajendran, former chief executive of CSB Bank, and NS Kannan, former managing director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, are also expected to take leadership positions, with Kannan set to become chairman.

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Fairfax said the proposed restructuring would not lead to changes in the governance, management or operating structures of Digit or IIFL Capital Services.

Govt to retain minority share in IDBI Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the sale of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings' subsidiary, M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., for ₹52,878.08 crore.

The government and LIC would let go of 30.48% and 30.24% of holding in the bank. The government will still retain a 15% stake in the bank while LIC will keep 19%.

"The Government of India and LIC will jointly retain a 34% stake in the restructured entity. Retaining this 34% stake will significantly enhance the value of the holdings held by both the Government of India and LIC," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while interacting with reporters.

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Fairfax have offered ₹81 per share of IDBI Bank.

CBS Bank says not involved in any discussions IDBI Bank recorded a net profit of ₹9,513 crore in FY26. Established in 1964 as a development financial institution, it transitioned into a commercial bank in 2004.

CSB Bank, in which Fairfax holds a substantial stake, in a statement on Thursday said that it was not involved in any discussions or negotiations over a possible merger with IDBI Bank.