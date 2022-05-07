Fairfield by Marriott opens in Vadodara, Gujarat

Gurugram-based hospitality firm Hotelivate, in its 2021 report on Indian hospitality titled Trends & Opportunities, said India has about 144,000 branded hotel rooms and a proposed inventory supply of 60,273 rooms. These are in the luxury, upscale, upper mid-market, mid-market and budget segments. The upscale segment continues to remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers.

