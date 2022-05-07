Fairfield by Marriott opens in Vadodara, Gujarat

Fairfield by Marriott opens in Vadodara, Gujarat1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- Located in Alkapuri, it is within close proximity to boutiques, lifestyle stores and popular tourist locations like the Laxmi Vilas Palace, Sur Sagar Lake and Sayaji Baug
NEW DELHI: Marriott International has announced the opening of a 96-room Fairfield by Marriott in Vadodara. Situated near the Civil Airport Harni and the central business district, the hotel will focus on the business traveller.
“We are thrilled to introduce our first Fairfield by Marriott in Vadodara. This opening marks the 22nd such hotel to join our growing portfolio of 16 brands operating across the country," said Ranju Alex, area vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.
The hotels, they said, have enhanced public spaces that feature the ‘modern calm’ aesthetic of the category of hotel brands, which encompasses open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light.
“We aim to set the standards of delivering a great hotel experience at an affordable price point through consistent and reliable service," said Sudhanshu Singh, its hotel manager. “We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travelers to experience our warm hospitality and uplifting spaces."
Gurugram-based hospitality firm Hotelivate, in its 2021 report on Indian hospitality titled Trends & Opportunities, said India has about 144,000 branded hotel rooms and a proposed inventory supply of 60,273 rooms. These are in the luxury, upscale, upper mid-market, mid-market and budget segments. The upscale segment continues to remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers.