FairPlay ropes in Badshah as brand ambassador

FairPlay ropes in Badshah as brand ambassador2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Last month, FairPlay had signed actor Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador
Last month, FairPlay had signed actor Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador
New Delhi: Online betting company FairPlay has signed Indian rapper Badshah as its brand ambassador. Last month, the company had signed actor Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador.
New Delhi: Online betting company FairPlay has signed Indian rapper Badshah as its brand ambassador. Last month, the company had signed actor Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador.
Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his trade name, Badshah, is known for his Punjabi, Hindi and Haryanvi music.
Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his trade name, Badshah, is known for his Punjabi, Hindi and Haryanvi music.
"India in the last few years has seen a massive increase in popularity and demand for sports and online gaming. More and more sports enthusiasts have begun to discover the many advantages and ease of wagering responsibly online. Badshah’s electric energy and his adrenaline pumped personality makes him an indisputable fit for us. We are delighted to have Badshah as a part of the family. His partnership with us will undoubtedly be mutually beneficial, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds," the company said in a statement.
Badshah said, "I am passionate about sports and games, and the excitement it brings. I am excited about this partnership with them and believe that responsible gaming can be a delightful experience."
Companies like FairPlay had run into trouble with Indian authorities last year. In June last year, the ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had issued an advisory asking newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.
The government announced that several sports channels on television, as well as on OTT platforms had been showing advertisements of offshore online betting platforms like these as well as their surrogate news websites. Since then, these mainstream advertisements have stopped. However, companies continue to appoint Indian brand ambassadors to gain traction in the India market.
The ministry said platforms such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway, Wolf 777, and 1xBet were promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news.
The advisories issued by the ministry stated that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal. The advisories relied upon the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021, the ministry said. Companies then withdrew mainstream advertising.