Fake AI-generated Amul cheese doing rounds on social media, Amul says...

Milk and dairy products major Amul has dismissed social media rumours about the launch of a new cheese brand. The fake claims are being circulated online via social media and WhatsApp.

The company has posted a message on social media site X (formerly Twitter) stating: "Issued in public interest by Amul: This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding new type of Amul Cheese. The creator of the post has made the creative and posted this without any authorization from Amul." Also Read | Upscale ice cream lounges, organic line in works: Amul "We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging. We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese," it added. "This post has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Cheese. In case of any complaint, please call on our toll-free number 1800 258 3333," the notice said.

Dismissing fake claims

Earlier in May, Amul categorically dismissed claims made in a viral video that alleged the presence of fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi. The video, circulating on social media platforms, suggested that the fungus was found in Amul Lassi packs even before their expiry date.

In response, the milk major said the video was fabricated and intended to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among consumers.

The company emphasised that the packs shown in the video are damaged around the straw hole area, with visible liquid leakage. Amul asserts that the fungus growth observed in these packs is a direct result of the damage shown in the video, a fact that the creator of the video is presumably aware of.

About Amul

Started in 1946 as a cooperative, Amul has not just become India's leading dairy brand but also a popular name in more than 50 countries. The milk brand has become India's largest food product marketing organisation. The home-grown brand also became a symbol of change and hoped to empower local dairy owners at a large scale. In India, the dairy firm has a turnover of ₹55,000 crore and is the largest in the milk business.

Earlier this year Amul's latest campaign ‘Be More Milk’ was shown on the billboard visible at the Nasdaq MarketSite. New York's Times Square is always bustling with people and is known to be the world's busiest pedestrian street with mega billboards. The 15-second ad campaign was run 20 times an hour or 480 times a day.

