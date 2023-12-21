Fake AI-generated Amul cheese doing rounds on social media, Amul says...
The company stated, ‘We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging. We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese.’
Milk and dairy products major Amul has dismissed social media rumours about the launch of a new cheese brand. The fake claims are being circulated online via social media and WhatsApp.
Dismissing fake claims
Earlier in May, Amul categorically dismissed claims made in a viral video that alleged the presence of fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi. The video, circulating on social media platforms, suggested that the fungus was found in Amul Lassi packs even before their expiry date.
In response, the milk major said the video was fabricated and intended to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among consumers.
The company emphasised that the packs shown in the video are damaged around the straw hole area, with visible liquid leakage. Amul asserts that the fungus growth observed in these packs is a direct result of the damage shown in the video, a fact that the creator of the video is presumably aware of.
About Amul
Started in 1946 as a cooperative, Amul has not just become India's leading dairy brand but also a popular name in more than 50 countries. The milk brand has become India's largest food product marketing organisation. The home-grown brand also became a symbol of change and hoped to empower local dairy owners at a large scale. In India, the dairy firm has a turnover of ₹55,000 crore and is the largest in the milk business.
Earlier this year Amul's latest campaign ‘Be More Milk’ was shown on the billboard visible at the Nasdaq MarketSite. New York's Times Square is always bustling with people and is known to be the world's busiest pedestrian street with mega billboards. The 15-second ad campaign was run 20 times an hour or 480 times a day.
