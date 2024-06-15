Fake Chinese titanium sold to Boeing and Airbus to build planes? FAA begins probe
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how titanium with potentially falsified records made its way from an obscure Chinese producer onto commercial jets manufactured by Airbus SE and Boeing Co.
