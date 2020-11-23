Fake Xiaomi products worth 33.3 lakh were seized in Chennai and Bengaluru

Smartphone isn't the only electronics vertical that is dealing with fake products. Counterfeit HP printing products, including toner and toner printing supplies, with an estimated worth of $6 million (approx ₹44.4 crore) were seized by the police between November 2019 and July 2020, and more than 10,000 websites selling fakes were taken down through efforts of HP India's Anti-counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) team. Around 78 raids were conducted by police and 68 people were arrested for selling fake HP products.