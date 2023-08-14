Aluminium outlook appears weak as prices could stay in range: Analysts

The decline in LME aluminium prices impacted profitability of leading aluminium makers in the June quarter. The aluminium segment of Vedanta Ltd that contributed around 35% to its overall revenues, saw a significant decline in the operating performance. The segment’s Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) declined 6.24% sequentially and 16.8% year-on-year (y-o-y). The company’s profit before tax thereby declined 4% sequentially and 43% y-o-y.