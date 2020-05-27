Falling promoter equity may throw a spanner in loan recast of companies

MUMBAI : Inability of promoters to bring in fresh equity could significantly hamper loan restructuring of companies across the board hit by sharp fall in revenues due to extended lockdowns. While the government and RBI have announced several key measures to aid liquidity flow into stressed companies, bankers who spoke to Mint on condition of anonymity, maintained that the increasingly lopsided debt-equity ratio of many companies could become a major impediment for any potential loan recast, without which the survival of many businesses will be in question. Promoters in many Indian corporations have in the past have heavily banked on lenders including banks and credit funds to raise equity to infuse in the business. However, lenders say that in the current economic environment promoter funding is likely to become scarce than before.