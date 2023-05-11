'False and baseless', Mauritius minister rejects Hindenburg claims on Adani group2 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Rejecting the claims made by Hindenburg in its report of Adani group, a Mauritian minister called the short-sellers claims of the presence of shell companies in Mauritius to be ‘false and baseless’
Rejecting the claims made by Hindenburg Research, Mauritian Parliamentarian, called the claims of the presence of Shell companies of the Adani Group in Mauritius, to be “false and baseless". The short-seller, in its report, alleged the presence of Adani Group's shell companies in Mauritius, UAE, and the Caribbean islands.
