FAME II Irregularities: Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech & Benling India yet to clear fines, not cleared of violations
New committee led by Additional Secretary determines three EV manufacturers breached government guidelines under FAME-II scheme.
An investigation into three electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers — Hero Electric Vehicles, Okinawa Autotech, and Benling India Energy and Technology, has revealed violations of the FAME-II norms, according to a Hindu Businessline report. It added that contrary to speculation, the companies have not been cleared of wrongdoing.