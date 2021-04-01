Family offices like Archegos take big risks like hedge funds
Shift in behavior at these below-the-radar institutions has raised concerns on Wall Street
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shift in behavior at these below-the-radar institutions has raised concerns on Wall Street
Enormous losses at Archegos Capital Management have cast a rare spotlight on the growing influence of below-the-radar institutions around the globe called family offices.
These firms, which manage huge piles of wealth for individuals or families, are proving to be increasingly important to the financial system. Just 121 of the largest single-family offices represent an estimated net worth of $142.4 billion, according to a report last year by UBS Securities. Sixty-nine percent of these offices were established since 2000, the report found.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.