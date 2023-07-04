FanCode to retail ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 products in India.

New Delhi: Dream Sports-backed FanCode’s shop has become an merchandising partner to the ICC for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup. The company will have a licensing and merchandising partnership with the International Cricket Council to curate official fan merchandise and accessories for the tournament. The digital broadcaster's shop will operate official in-venue outlets at host venues for merchandise of all ten 10 participating teams.

The company said it will stock accessories and merchandise and there will also be a digital store for those in India.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s chief commercial officer, said, “The World Cup fever will take India by storm and every single cricket fan in India will be part of it."

Prasana Krishnan, co-founder of FanCode, said, “India is home to the largest base of cricket fans and we want to offer world-class sports merchandise that reflects their pride for the sport and the teams they support. The merchandise ensures there is something for every sports fan to showcase their fandom."

FanCode has also retailed accessories for IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, among others. It also sells fan merchandise and equipment from NBA, football clubs like Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, WWE, SG, Nivia, Elevar etc.

Several new companies like FanCode and competitor The Souled Store have come up in the last few years to sell official merchandise. But sports merchandising is yet to take off in the country due to easy availability of fakes and duplicates.

While there are no consolidated figures available for the category, IMARC Group estimated that global licenced sports merchandise market was worth $29.9 billion in 2021. It expects the market to rise to $39.8 billion by 2027, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-27.