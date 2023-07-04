FanCode to retail ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 products in India.

FanCode to retail ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 products in India1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 05:03 PM IST
FanCode has also retailed accessories for IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, among others. It also sells fan merchandise and equipment from NBA, football clubs like Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, WWE, SG, Nivia, Elevar, among others
New Delhi: Dream Sports-backed FanCode’s shop has become an merchandising partner to the ICC for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup. The company will have a licensing and merchandising partnership with the International Cricket Council to curate official fan merchandise and accessories for the tournament. The digital broadcaster's shop will operate official in-venue outlets at host venues for merchandise of all ten 10 participating teams.
