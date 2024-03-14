FanCode eyes more users on exclusive F1 deal
FanCode will exclusively broadcast and promote Formula 1 in India, targeting to expand its 100 million user base.
NEW DELHI : FanCode, an over-the-top (OTT) Indian sports streaming platform, is set to expand its substantial 100 million user base, leveraging its exclusive partnership with Formula 1 for broadcasting rights in the Indian market for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Additionally, Formula 1 (F1) will not be available for streaming on any linear platforms during the two seasons, Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, and Michaella Snoeck, head of media rights at Formula 1, said in a joint interaction with Mint.