New Delhi: Sports streaming platform FanCode is exploring acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships in overseas markets as it seeks to expand beyond India. The push comes as parent Dream Sports rebuilds its business after a ban on real-money gaming wiped out its primary source of revenue.
FanCode, which streams cricket, football, tennis, motorsport and other sports, is exploring opportunities in Europe, Australia, North America and Southeast Asia, co-founder Yannick Colaco said in an interview. It has already launched in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and is in discussions with potential partners in other markets. The company expects greater clarity on some of these opportunities over the next three to four months and plans to work with local businesses to expand its reach, he said.