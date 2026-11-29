New Delhi: Sports streaming platform FanCode is exploring acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships in overseas markets as it seeks to expand beyond India. The push comes as parent Dream Sports rebuilds its business after a ban on real-money gaming wiped out its primary source of revenue.
New Delhi: Sports streaming platform FanCode is exploring acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships in overseas markets as it seeks to expand beyond India. The push comes as parent Dream Sports rebuilds its business after a ban on real-money gaming wiped out its primary source of revenue.
FanCode, which streams cricket, football, tennis, motorsport and other sports, is exploring opportunities in Europe, Australia, North America and Southeast Asia, co-founder Yannick Colaco said in an interview. It has already launched in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and is in discussions with potential partners in other markets. The company expects greater clarity on some of these opportunities over the next three to four months and plans to work with local businesses to expand its reach, he said.
FanCode, which streams cricket, football, tennis, motorsport and other sports, is exploring opportunities in Europe, Australia, North America and Southeast Asia, co-founder Yannick Colaco said in an interview. It has already launched in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and is in discussions with potential partners in other markets. The company expects greater clarity on some of these opportunities over the next three to four months and plans to work with local businesses to expand its reach, he said.
The expansion could take different forms, including partnerships with foreign broadcasters and sports rights holders. Under the partnership model, FanCode would contribute its technology and product capabilities, while local partners would bring an understanding of their markets and audiences, Colaco said.
The overseas push also reflects changing patterns of sports consumption, particularly among younger audiences. The spread of mobile technology has made it easier for viewers to follow live events, highlights and other sports content on their phones, rather than depend solely on traditional television broadcasts. This is creating opportunities for digital-first platforms such as FanCode to reach audiences across sports and geographies.
Cricket accounts for about half its content, but the company is also seeing growing interest in motorsport, football and badminton. Around 75% of our audience is below 35, while nearly 60% belongs to Gen Z, he said.
Dream Sports ban
The expansion comes as Dream Sports, the parent of fantasy sports platform Dream11, rebuilds its business following the government’s ban on online real-money gaming in August 2025. The ban effectively ended paid fantasy gaming, which had been the group’s main source of revenue.
Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd reported operating revenue of ₹6,759 crore in FY25, down 14% from the previous year, according to regulatory filings accessed through Tofler. It reported a net loss of ₹290 crore, down 119% from a profit in FY24. The loss was largely due to a one-time tax expense linked to the company’s shift of domicile from the US to India. These financial results predate the gaming ban.
The impact of the ban was considerably wider. Dream Sports said the regulatory change wiped out nearly 95% of its revenue and all its profits. The company subsequently reorganized its operations into separate businesses, including Dream11, FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Money and Dream Cricket. More than 100 employees left following the restructuring, including some from FanCode, while around 700 Dream11 employees were redistributed across the new businesses.
Colaco said FanCode had always operated independently of Dream11 and other group businesses, with its own technology, product and customer base. “Our entire product realm is always completely independent,” he said. While the gaming ban affected advertising and sponsorship spending across the sports industry, it had not resulted in any major direct change to FanCode’s operations, he added.
Zee partnership
FanCode has also partnered with broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises around sports content and television rights, including the International League T20 (ILT20).
The arrangements give Zee access to sports properties while allowing it to distribute content through its digital platform. Colaco said the two companies continued to work together and held regular discussions on potential partnerships. He did not confirm any acquisition or investment by Zee in FanCode.
FanCode operates in an increasingly competitive sports broadcasting market that includes JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India. Digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video are also competing for sports audiences.
The platform has around 200 million cumulative users and more than 50 million monthly active users, Colaco said. For comparison, JioHotstar reported an average of 440 million monthly active users in the July-September 2026 quarter, according to Reliance Industries.
Revenue driver
Subscriptions remain FanCode’s biggest revenue driver. Most live sports content is behind a paywall, while highlights and other videos are available free to keep viewers engaged between matches.
The company does not disclose its standalone revenue. Its financials are reported under Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the legal entity that also houses Dream11 and other Dream Sports businesses.
Colaco said FanCode’s core business had maintained positive unit economics over the past two to three years, with revenue from customers covering the costs of serving them. This, however, does not mean the overall business is profitable. Investments in international expansion and potential acquisitions could also entail additional spending.
“We are not looking to raise [funds],” he said, adding that the company was open to bringing in investors or partners for specific overseas opportunities.
FanCode has also redirected resources towards streaming after shutting down its sports merchandise business. Colaco said the merchandise operation faced seasonal demand, particularly around the Indian Premier League, as well as difficulties in controlling counterfeit products. The company decided to redeploy employees and resources towards content and technology instead.
More broadly, Colaco believes the sports industry needs greater investment, particularly in disciplines beyond cricket. Football, hockey and local sports leagues continue to face funding challenges, he said. While FanCode can help sports federations and rights holders reach viewers, they also need to invest in developing their competitions and building audiences.