FanCode looks to double user base to 100 mn

FanCode has bagged exclusive broadcasting rights for the bilateral series in West Indies
Live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace FanCode looks to double its user base to 100 million in the next quarter on the back of India’s tour of the West Indies, co-founders Prasana Krishnan and Yannick Colaco said.
FanCode has bagged exclusive broadcasting rights for the bilateral series in West Indies. India will play three ODIs and five T20 internationals in July and August. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode app and www.fancode.com.
“It is the first-ever India tour on the platform," they said.
The portal owned by Dream Sports, is the exclusive broadcaster for Cricket West Indies. Fancode has also tied up with the Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe and Bangladesh cricket boards. It has bought rights to live stream some football and baseball leagues, too.
“There is a lot of focus in covering tier-1 sporting events like Indian Premier League and World Cups in cricket and football. However, the content available in tier-2 and below sports events remain very limited and largely inaccessible to fans, despite the significant growth of sports fandom in the country in the last decade. We are focused on offering fans access to underserved events by expanding coverage and depth of content," said Colaco, the former managing director, India, of the National Basket Ball Association.
Colaco said the experience for sports fans has been “broken" even though the fans are increasing in numbers.
“Three or four years ago, fan experiences around their favourite events or teams were largely fragmented. They had to go to a TV channel for live telecast, digital platforms for the highlights, newspapers for the latest news, and scour retail outlets for merchandise. We are aiming to solve this problem of a broken experience by integrating all of this on FanCode by using the power of technology to curate experiences and journeys for each sports fan."
Fans can now take control of the events and customise his live viewing experience via real time access to player and team performance statistics, real-time highlights, he said.
“Our user base grew significantly and we continue to see exponential growth as sports fans see tremendous value in the integrated services that we are offering," said Krishnan.