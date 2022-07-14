Marriott Hotels opens second Courtyard By Marriott hotel in NCR

The American hospitality firm had also announced that it will initially launch its “playful, young hotel brand ‘Moxy’ in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Marriott operates 131 hotels in India at present across 16 brands. Last year, it signed 24 new hotels in South Asia, 17 of which were in India. The company expects to have 70 more hotels in India by 2027. It will also launch its luxury brand Marriott Marquis in New Delhi.