Marriott Hotels opens second Courtyard By Marriott hotel in NCR

Last year, the firm signed 24 new hotels in South Asia, 17 of which were in India.
American hospitality major Marriott Hotels has opened its second Courtyard by Marriott in Delhi NCR today. The Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is a 158-room hotel made on an eight-acre land parcel.
The hotel has four dining venues, is pet-friendly, and has a 21,000 sq ft. meeting and event space.
Ranju Alex, area vice president, South Asia at Marriott International said, “The opening marks the 23rd Courtyard by Marriott property in India, attesting to the robust growth and popularity of the brand in the country ."
The American hospitality firm had also announced that it will initially launch its “playful, young hotel brand ‘Moxy’ in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Marriott operates 131 hotels in India at present across 16 brands. Last year, it signed 24 new hotels in South Asia, 17 of which were in India. The company expects to have 70 more hotels in India by 2027. It will also launch its luxury brand Marriott Marquis in New Delhi.
Globally, the company owns 30 brands, such as Bvlgari Hotels, St Regis, Edition, The Ritz-Carlton, and W Hotels in the luxury space, besides premium hotels like Le Meridien, Sheraton, and Westin.
Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized room supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year. A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai (14,330), and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.
According to its 2021 Indian Hospitality Trends and Opportunities report by Hotelivate, Marriott, IHCL, and Radisson Hotel Group were the three largest hotel companies in India followed by French hospitality firm Accor.