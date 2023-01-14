Sports streaming platform FanCode has signed exclusive digital streaming rights for the inaugural season of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup for India. Spanning over 16 days, the T20 cricket tournament will have 41 matches between 16 teams.

The inaugural edition of the World Cup will be played in South Africa across four venues in the two host cities of Benoni and Potchefstroom. The event which showcases the future stars of the sport, also sees Rwanda and Indonesia playing in an ICC World Cup for the first time ever. All matches will be streamed on the company’s app and website.

Cricket on the platform is quite popular, the firm said with a 50 million user, as it streams domestic and international cricket tournaments from countries like Australia, England, and West Indies year-long. It also live-streamed India’s tour of West Indies 2022, with former Indian team coach Ravi Shastri for its campaigns.

It has streamed other Indian and international women’s cricket, with last year’s India vs Sri Lanka series, The Hundred, Women’s Big Bash League, and domestic women’s leagues from across India and the world.

Some of the names to feature in the tournament will be India’s international cricketers, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Verma and Ghosh, with their rich experience for the senior team in marquee competitions, will look to help India win its maiden ICC title on 29 January in Potchefstroom.

The 16 playing nations will compete against each other in four groups. Group A comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the USA. Group B includes England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Group C has Ireland, Indonesia, West Indies and New Zealand. Finally, Group D includes India, South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is part of an African celebration of cricket across two World Cups in the space of two months, with the senior event, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place between 10 and 26 February in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.