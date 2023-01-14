FanCode to stream ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in India1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The first edition will be played from 14 to 29 January in South Africa, and will have 41 matches between 16 teams
Sports streaming platform FanCode has signed exclusive digital streaming rights for the inaugural season of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup for India. Spanning over 16 days, the T20 cricket tournament will have 41 matches between 16 teams.