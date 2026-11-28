FanCode, India's premier digital destination for sports fans, has been honoured with the Sports Broadcaster of the Year 2026 award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The platform has also been recognised as the Best App for Sports Fans in India at Google Play's Best of 2026 Awards.

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The FICCI honour recognised FanCode's role in reshaping how India watches and engages with sport, while the Google Play award reflected the strength of its fan experience. The twin accolades mark a significant milestone in FanCode's journey of building a sports destination centred around the needs of fans.

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Launched just over seven years ago, FanCode has grown to reach more than 240 million sports fans, bringing them closer to the sports, teams and athletes they love. FanCode made LIVE sport more accessible through a diverse content portfolio, flexible and affordable viewing options, and a digital experience designed on how fans consume sport.

From discovering new competitions to following their favourite teams and watching live action, the platform aimed to give fans greater choice and control over their sport consumption experience. Not just cricket and football, but FanCode treated the fans with multiple sports,

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FanCode's multi-sport portfolio Over the years, FanCode has significantly expanded its multi-sport portfolio, bringing some of the world's biggest sporting properties to Indian audiences while building a presence across every level of sport.

From grassroots and age-group competitions to domestic leagues, emerging tournaments and the biggest global stages, FanCode has gone deeper into each sport to create a more comprehensive sporting ecosystem for fans and leagues alike.

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In 2026, FanCode has been home to marquee global properties including Formula 1, La Liga, AFC competitions, MotoGP, ATP Tour, alongside international, domestic and franchise cricket from across the world. Its portfolio spans football, motorsport, tennis, golf and cricket, reflecting FanCode's commitment to bringing fans closer to the sports they love.

What did FanCode say? Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode, said, "These twin honours belong to our users and the FanCoders who build the app every day. We are grateful to FICCI for recognising FanCode as Sports Broadcaster of the Year, and to Google Play for naming us the Best App for Sports Fans. FanCode was created to solve a simple problem: sports fans deserve easy access to the sports they love.

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"That belief continues to guide everything we build, from the content we bring to India to the experience we create for fans. Reaching more than 240 million fans in just over seven years is a testament to the growing appetite for global sport in India. These recognitions motivate us to keep raising the bar for sports fans," Colaco said.

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