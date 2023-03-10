Fantasy Akhada raises $11 mn led by Florintree

“In January 2023, we achieved operational profitability for the first time and demonstrated a clear path to company-level profitability. The fact that we were able to achieve a big milestone in that journey in January has given us a lot of confidence that we can deliver more brands that will enhance the sporting culture in India. This fundraise will help us achieve the current business plan," said Purohit, who is also group chief executive at SSSG. According to Purohit, the company is expected to end this fiscal with a Contest Entry Amount (CEA) of more than of ₹600 crore, which will mark a sharp rise from FY22. He didn’t disclose last year’s figure. CEA is defined as the total gameplay of all users on a platform in a particular period.