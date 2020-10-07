Fantasy games row: Paytm accuses Google of double standards

Fintech unicorn Paytm on Wednesday accused Google of double standards with respect to its policies around fantasy games on the Play Store. In a blog post announcing the return of Paytm First Games on the Play Store, Paytm said that the tech giant doesn’t allow its real money app to be promoted on Google Play, but it can be promoted via YouTube “by paying a hefty fee to Google".

Fintech unicorn Paytm on Wednesday accused Google of double standards with respect to its policies around fantasy games on the Play Store. In a blog post announcing the return of Paytm First Games on the Play Store, Paytm said that the tech giant doesn’t allow its real money app to be promoted on Google Play, but it can be promoted via YouTube “by paying a hefty fee to Google".

While Paytm First Games is back on the store, the version you can download is a free app and doesn’t allow real money fantasy gaming, the company said. “To put it simply, the Play Store will ban the Paytm app or the Paytm First Games app if we promote our pro app. But it will freely allow YouTube to promote our free app, for a fee," the post said.

While Paytm First Games is back on the store, the version you can download is a free app and doesn’t allow real money fantasy gaming, the company said. “To put it simply, the Play Store will ban the Paytm app or the Paytm First Games app if we promote our pro app. But it will freely allow YouTube to promote our free app, for a fee," the post said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“If Paytm promoted Paytm First Games, then Paytm app would also be violating their ‘policies’. But when YouTube promotes the same Paytm First pro app (for a hefty advertising fee), then it is not a violation of such ‘policies’ and suddenly does not create a risk to the customers," the company added.

First reported by Mint, the Paytm First Games returned to the Play Store yesterday. The app currently lists many of the real money games that users can play on Paytm First, but doesn’t allow them to actually make transactions, since cash in and cash-out transactions for fantasy games are banned as per the Play Store policies.

For real money games, one has to head to the Paytm First Games website to download the Pro version of the app. You can scroll down on the free app to find free games, which do not require real money transactions to be played. Games like rummy and ludo will be eventually added to the app, a person aware of the matter told Mint.

The fintech platform has been in a tussle with Google after the tech giant temporarily banned it from the Play Store on 18 September. While the company has been able to get both Paytm and Paytm First Games onto the Play Store again, it has led a vocal movement from startups in India against Google’s policies.

The issue gained even more steam last week after Google gave a deadline to the Indian startups to comply with its Play Billing policies. The deadline was later extended to 30 September 2021. As per the billing policy, Indian companies are required to pay a 30% commission to Google on sales through the Play Store, which has been opposed by many.

The company has also started arranging meetings with developers to “understand their concerns" and will be doing policy workshops with them to answer their questions.