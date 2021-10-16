NEW DELHI : Multi-game platform Games24x7 has launched an ad campaign for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup with cricketer-turned-commentator and president of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly.

The television and digital campaign, “Game ke Deewane" will begin to air starting Sunday with the first World Cup qualifying match.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7 said My11Circle has celebrated the fervor of Indian cricket fans and the prime focus will be to commemorate the zeal of cricket fans across the nation.

The campaign with the message ‘Dewaano ki yahan kami nahi, par inke bina game bhi kuch nahi’ (there is no dearth of fans but there is no game without them either), will feature Ganguly in three separate television commercials seen around his fans cheering for the World Cup.

Former Indian cricket team captain Ganguly, who is also one of the brand ambassadors for My11Circle, said, “As a player and captain of Indian team, I can tell that the sort of support which Indian cricket team gets in whichever country it is playing, is unprecedented for any sports team across the world."

The fantasy gaming platform said it has 25 million players and its other brand ambassadors are VVS Laxman; Ajinkya Rahane and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The company is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group. It uses behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence on its platform.

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), a self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS), said the country's fantasy sports is growing in a big way and has seen an increase of close to three times over a period of 12 months.

In a report titled ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’ in collaboration with KPMG, it said online fantasy sports operators’ gross revenues stood at ₹2,400+ crore for the FY 2019-20 as compared to over ₹920 crore in FY18-19.

KPMG added that the online gaming market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 22.1% from FY18 to FY23.

