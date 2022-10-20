FantasyDangal signs Cheteshwar Pujara as brand ambassador

FantasyDangal signs Cheteshwar Pujara as brand ambassador1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
The partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and the company will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the its position
The partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and the company will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the its position
Xeta Gaming Private Limited-owned FantasyDangal, a fantasy sports platform, has announced cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. With the collaboration, Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote it as an established fantasy sports platform. The partnership between the batting stalwart and the company will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the its position, it said in a statement. With cricket and kabaddi in the existing catalogue, it plans to add new sports to its repertoires, like football and basketball, in the coming days, it said. Other than classic fantasy, they also have batting, bowling and innings fantasy and have a second innings fantasy as well.Ankit Anand, business head of the company, said, “Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen. Besides being a world-class player, he also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with our ethos. Our connection with him sets us on a journey where we picture perfection due to our never-ending efforts to excel in our field and provide the best experiences to our dedicated users." Pujara said, “Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to collaborate with such a dynamic company."
Xeta Gaming Private Limited-owned FantasyDangal, a fantasy sports platform, has announced cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. With the collaboration, Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote it as an established fantasy sports platform. The partnership between the batting stalwart and the company will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the its position, it said in a statement. With cricket and kabaddi in the existing catalogue, it plans to add new sports to its repertoires, like football and basketball, in the coming days, it said. Other than classic fantasy, they also have batting, bowling and innings fantasy and have a second innings fantasy as well.Ankit Anand, business head of the company, said, “Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen. Besides being a world-class player, he also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with our ethos. Our connection with him sets us on a journey where we picture perfection due to our never-ending efforts to excel in our field and provide the best experiences to our dedicated users." Pujara said, “Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to collaborate with such a dynamic company."
India’s fantasy sports market touch ₹1.65 lakh crore by FY2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%, as per a report by industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte. The fantasy sports market currently stands at ₹34,000 crore. ‘Fantasy Sports: Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Sports Development’, the report, said India is the world’s biggest fantasy sports market with a user base of over 13 crore people. Unlike its global counterparts, where fantasy sports users are predominantly male, accounting for 67% of the total revenue generated, currently, it is estimated that close to 30% of the registered user base on fantasy sports platforms in India are women, a number that is expected to consistently rise in the next few years.
India’s fantasy sports market touch ₹1.65 lakh crore by FY2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%, as per a report by industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte. The fantasy sports market currently stands at ₹34,000 crore. ‘Fantasy Sports: Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Sports Development’, the report, said India is the world’s biggest fantasy sports market with a user base of over 13 crore people. Unlike its global counterparts, where fantasy sports users are predominantly male, accounting for 67% of the total revenue generated, currently, it is estimated that close to 30% of the registered user base on fantasy sports platforms in India are women, a number that is expected to consistently rise in the next few years.