FantasyDangal signs Cheteshwar Pujara as brand ambassador

Xeta Gaming Private Limited-owned FantasyDangal, a fantasy sports platform, has announced cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. With the collaboration, Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote it as an established fantasy sports platform. The partnership between the batting stalwart and the company will bring an influx of sports enthusiasts to the platform and further cement the its position, it said in a statement. With cricket and kabaddi in the existing catalogue, it plans to add new sports to its repertoires, like football and basketball, in the coming days, it said. Other than classic fantasy, they also have batting, bowling and innings fantasy and have a second innings fantasy as well.Ankit Anand, business head of the company, said, “Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen. Besides being a world-class player, he also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with our ethos. Our connection with him sets us on a journey where we picture perfection due to our never-ending efforts to excel in our field and provide the best experiences to our dedicated users." Pujara said, “Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to collaborate with such a dynamic company."

