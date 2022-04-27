Fantom blockchain gets Bandwidth Powered by POKT Network

“Supporting Fantom not only provides a resilient and reliable RPC service for developers but also creates an extra stream of income in the form of POKT for full-node runners while making the Fantom network more robust at the same time. It’s a win-win for Fantom applications and nodes, demonstrating their dedication to building the infrastructure for a more democratic and efficient future, true to the maxim of decentralization," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}